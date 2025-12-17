NY Yankees News: Aaron Judge receives major rehab update on key teammate

The 2026 MLB season is slowly starting to take shape, even though there is still some time before the official start. The New York Yankees want to be contenders again, and Aaron Judge aims to lead his team to the next World Series.

Carlos Rodon underwent surgery on one of his elbows last October, a procedure that involved the removal of bone spurs and loose bodies. Nonetheless, in a recent conversation with the press, the player himself expressed optimism about his recovery.

“We’re at week two of throwing now. Pretty simple stuff. Just trying to get back to throwing fairly light. Out to 60, 75 feet, 30 throws. Today was the start of week two, and just keep building off that,” he said via YES Network.

Although the pitcher has shown enthusiasm about how he is handling his day-to-day recovery, he is expected to miss Opening Day 2026, targeting a return in late April or early May. His comeback to the field could be crucial in supporting Judge and the rest of his teammates.

Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees.

Rodon’s numbers with the Yankees last season

Carlos Rodon delivered a dominant performance for the New York Yankees this past season, solidifying his role as a frontline starter. The left-hander finished the year with an impressive 18-9 win-loss record and a sharp 3.09 ERA, showcasing his ability to lead the rotation effectively.

His command was elite throughout the campaign, evidenced by a 1.05 WHIP and a total of 203 strikeouts, proving he remains one of the most electric arms in the league when healthy. Rodon’s consistency and high-velocity arsenal were instrumental in the Yankees’ competitive run, marking a major bounce-back year for the veteran southpaw.

Judge wants to return to the World Series

Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon are determined to lead the Yankees back to the World Series to avenge their 2024 loss to the Dodgers. Their ultimate goal is to finally end the franchise’s championship drought that has lasted since 2009, cementing their legacies in New York with a 28th title.