FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Where to watch PSG vs Flamengo live in the USA: 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup

PSG face Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesBradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain

PSG will square off with Flamengo in the exiting 2025 Intercontinental Cup. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the kickoff time and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch PSG vs Flamengo online in the US on Fubo]

The Intercontinental Cup final is here, matching the champions of CONMEBOL and UEFA in a high-profile clash. Paris Saint-Germain represent Europe after last season’s historic Champions League triumph and, despite not fully replicating that form, remain a dangerous contender.

Flamengo, meanwhile, arrive riding an exceptional year, having swept the Brasileirao, Copa Libertadores, Interamericana, and Challenge Cup, and the Brazilian giants now aim to crown their dominant campaign with the biggest prize of all.

When will the PSG vs Flamengo match be played?

PSG play against Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final this Wednesday, December 17. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET). 

Gonzalo Plata of CR Flamengo – Getty Images/Getty Images

PSG vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch PSG vs Flamengo FC in the USA

This 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup game between PSG and Flamengo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
