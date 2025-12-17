Trending topics:
Sam Darnold gets real on struggles vs. Rams

Sam Darnold knows he has to do better.

By Ernesto Cova

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams seem to have the formula to make Sam Darnold uncomfortable. They got the best of them last season, and they picked him off four times this year.

The former New York Jets draft pick has a long history of underperforming when it matters the most, which is why some people still have legitimate doubts about him this season.

However, even though the Rams seem to have his number, he still believes he’s going to be much better on Thursday night when they meet for the second time this season.

Sam Darnold shut down concerns about the Rams

It’s just another opponent,” Darnold said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, it’s a divisional game and I would just leave it at that.”

The Seahawks‘ offense couldn’t get much going in the win over the Indianapolis Colts. They had to turn to kicker Jason Myers more often than not, and they almost lost in Philip Rivers’ heroic return from retirement.

The Rams are a legitimate Super Bowl contender and will be an even tougher opponent. Unless Darnold can shake his woes, this could get pretty ugly for Mike Macdonald’s team.

