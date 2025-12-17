PSG vs Flamengo: Lineups for FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final

Paris Saint-Germain and Flamengo meet in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final, a clash that brings together European dominance and South American tradition on one stage. With the trophy on the line, both sides arrive aware that margins will be thin and execution decisive.

PSG enter the final under Luis Enrique with a clear identity built on possession, pressing, and width. As UEFA Champions League winners, they earned direct qualification, bringing a mix of experience and youth into the clash with Flamengo.

Flamengo, led by Filipe Luis, approach the final with balance and confidence, having reached the decider after a 2-0 win over Pyramids in the semifinal. The team’s structure aims to combine defensive stability with timely attacking transitions against PSG.

PSG’s probable lineup

PSG are expected to head into this clash looking to showcase their attacking strength under Luis Enrique. Likely to rely on their usual 4-3-3 setup, the French side enter with added prestige afterOusmane Dembele’s FIFA The Best 2025 win and Willian Pacho’s inclusion in the FIFA World XI.

Bruno Henrique of CR Flamengo lifts the trophy after winning the FIFA Challenger Cup 2025 match. Getty Images

PSG probable XI: Lucas Chevalier; Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire‑Emery; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Flamengo’s probable lineup

Flamengo are likely to approach the game with a balanced 4-2-3-1 formation, combining defensive solidity with creative options in attack. Filipe Luis is expected to trust his side’s structure to stand firm against PSG’s pressure.

Flamengo probable XI: Rossi; Alex Sandro, Leo Pereira, Ortiz, Varela; Jorginho, Erick Pulgar; Carrascal, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Gonzalo Plata; Henrique.

