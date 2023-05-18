Joe Burrow has turned Cincinnati around, and that’s not up for debate. When he joined the team out of college in 2020, the Bengals were clearly one of, if not the weakest team in the entire NFL.

Flash-forward to 2023 and we’re talking about a team with serious Super Bowl aspirations. Joey Franchise has already taken them to the big game in 2022, and only three points prevented him from making it consecutive appearances last season.

Of course, he’s just getting started and has plenty of time to win the Vince Lombardi. However, Rob Gronkowski knows that is never an easy task, which is why he explained what Burrow should learn from Tom Brady to get there.

Rob Gronkowski says Joe Burrow should take Tom Brady’s approach regarding his contract

“You take a quarterback-friendly deal,” Gronk told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show, via Sports Illustrated. “What’s the difference between $40-47, 48 million or $53-54 million when the next highest guy on your team’s only getting paid in the 20s? There’s already that big of a difference between your pay and the next highest-paid guy on your team. So who cares?

“I’m waiting for a quarterback to do that, like kind of go down the Brady route,” he added. “Not as much as the Brady route. I mean, he was taking 50% discounts, which we don’t even get at the pro shop in New England.“

Gronk’s advice is simple: let the team have enough money to add championship pieces around you. It worked pretty well for Brady, who has more rings than any other player in NFL history.