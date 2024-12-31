With the Patriots releasing Bill Belichick earlier this year, many believed that he would become a head coach for another NFL team. However, he was snubbed by all 32 teams, which is why he has taken a huge jab at the league with a tough statement.

When Bill Belichick joined the Patriots in 2000, there were a lot of doubts about his future. He had a decent tenure with the Browns before, but five years had passed since his last head coaching job.

Nevertheless, Belichick didn’t just find success in New England—he became one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. However, he is now out of the league after no franchise gave him an opportunity to coach in 2023.

Bill Belichick takes a direct hit at the NFL after failing to secure a coaching job

No one can doubt Bill Belichick’s greatness. He completely transformed the image of the Patriots, taking them from a losing franchise to being tied as the most Super Bowl-winning club in the league with the Steelers.

Belichick is also renowned for finding one of the best quarterbacks the league has ever seen. With the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, he selected Tom Brady, with whom he went on to win six Super Bowl rings.

However, Belichick’s experience without the legendary quarterback was not great. The head coach amassed several disappointing seasons once Tom Brady left in 2020, prompting his exit from the Patriots in 2024.

While many believed Belichick would land another coaching job in the NFL, no team reached out to hire him. Now, he will coach the UNC Tar Heels, but he doesn’t forget what the league did to him by snubbing him this year.

Bill Belichick, former head coach of the New England Patriots

“It’s such a personal question for ownership to decide,” Belichick said during the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast about when is the time to make head coach changes. “And historically, you look back at great coaches like Tom Landry, who probably never would’ve had a chance to do what he did in today’s environment. . . . There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen, you know, between the General Manager, personnel directors, head coaches, owners, owners’ families and so forth. Sometimes, from the outside, it’s a little blurry as to who’s really making the decision, whether the owner has deferred it to somebody, whether he is making it him or herself, or whether it’s a committee or how all that works.”

Will Bill Belichick coach in the NFL again?

Earlier this year, Bill Belichick came close to joining the Atlanta Falcons. However, the AFC South team preferred Raheem Morris (a questionable choice now) and decided not to hire the six-time Super Bowl winner.

Recently, Bill Belichick signed with the UNC Tar Heels for three years. He is expected to fulfill his contract, but if an NFL job becomes available, he may be enticed to make his comeback to the league.

