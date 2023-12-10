Frank Wycheck has passed away at the age of 52. He was born on October 14, 1971 in Philadelphia and had a successful career in the NFL for almost a decade. The tight end became a legend with the Tennessee Titans thanks to his role in the famous Music City Miracle.

In the 1999 NFL playoffs, Wycheck threw a lateral pass to Kevin Dyson, who then ran for a touchdown on a kickoff return in the Wild Card round against Buffalo. The Bills were leading 16-15 with only 16 seconds remaining.

Frank Wycheck played at the University of Maryland during his college football career and was selected by the Redskins in the sixth round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

Wycheck was with Washington from 1993 to 1994 and later went to the Oilers, then Titans, where he played from 1995 to 2003. After his retirement from the NFL, Frank transitioned to a career in sports broadcasting and worked as a radio host in Nashville for Titans Radio Network.

Frank Wycheck: What was the cause of death?

According to a statement from his family, Frank Wycheck died after falling inside his home at Chattanooga, Tennessee. He hit his head and passed away on Saturday morning.

Wycheck made the Pro Bowl three times and is a member of the Titans’ Ring of Honor. He was part of a great period for the franchise alongside names such as Steve McNair and Eddie George. During his career, he had 505 receptions, 28 touchdowns and 5126 receiving yards.