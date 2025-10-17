Fred Warner’s 49ers season might not be over if the team reaches the Super Bowl

Fred Warner’s recovery timeline just got a surprising update that could give the San Francisco 49ers hope heading into the postseason. According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, two orthopedic surgeons suggested there’s a realistic chance Warner could be ready to play again this season, under one big condition.

Barrows reported that both surgeons believe the All-Pro linebacker’s path back to the field could align with one specific scenario. “The likeliest scenario (for his return) is if the 49ers made the Super Bowl,” Barrows said, citing doctors who have studied similar injuries in professional athletes.

One of those experts, Dr. Eric Giza, chief of orthopedic foot and ankle surgery at UC Davis and head physician for Sacramento Republic FC, said most patients follow a “6-6-4” timeline, six weeks to heal, six weeks to rehabilitate, and four weeks to restore. “At 12 weeks, you’re rehabbed and you’re ready to start fully training, and it takes four weeks to fully restore yourself,” Giza said.

However, Giza noted that players like Warner benefit from technology that can accelerate recovery. “Professional athletes have access to treatment and technology a weekend pickleballer might not have,” he explained.

A slim but real shot at a Super Bowl comeback

Even with that advanced support, doctors warned that Warner’s recovery depends on the severity of his high-ankle sprain. Dr. Dan Solomon of MarinHealth UCSF Orthopedics explained that the syndesmosis ligament between the tibia and fibula can complicate the process. “Those can be notoriously difficult and take quite a bit longer than three months to rehab and recover,” Solomon said.

Still, both specialists agreed that a Super Bowl appearance could align perfectly with Warner’s best-case timeline. As Dr. Giza summed up, “Bottom line is, unless the 49ers go to the Super Bowl, (Warner) is probably out for the season.” For San Francisco, that goal now carries even greater meaning — it might be their only chance to see their defensive leader back on the field this year.

