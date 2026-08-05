Steelers release first QB depth chart of training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers' first training camp depth chart has answered one question while raising several more.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have unveiled their first preseason depth chart, and while there were no surprises at the top, the quarterback hierarchy behind Aaron Rodgers immediately caught the attention of fans.

As expected, Rodgers enters the season as the unquestioned QB1 after signing for what is expected to be the final year of his NFL career. However, the backup job is an open race.

Now, Mike McCarthy’s first depth chart offers an early look at how the Steelers currently view the future of the quarterback position. A bittersweet start for Will Howard and Drew Allar.

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Mason Rudolph listed as QB2

The biggest surprise is that Mason Rudolph is currently listed as Rodgers’ backup. That means Will Howard remains the No. 3 quarterback despite generating optimism earlier this offseason that he could emerge as the primary backup.

Another notable development is that Howard sits ahead of rookie Drew Allar, who is currently listed as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart. Allar has been impressive in his first days with the Steelers, but, it wasn’t enough to climb a spot.

Steelers QB depth chart is very intriguing

The Steelers could carry four quarterbacks into the 2026 regular season in a very surprising situation. The normal procedure is to hold three spots, but, the QB situation is crucial for Pittsburgh.

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At first glance, Rudolph appears to have strengthened his chances of making the final roster after being named QB2. However, the competition is far from over toward the future.

McCarthy has repeatedly spoken positively about Howard’s development, and the Steelers still view Allar as a long-term investment after selecting him in the 2026 draft. That makes it difficult to imagine the rookie being released before the season.

With preseason games still ahead, the battle behind Rodgers remains one of the most fascinating storylines in Pittsburgh. For now, though, Rudolph holds the inside track as the Steelers’ backup quarterback.