In a Monday night matchup between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks in week 4, the Seattle defense put on a dominant display to secure a convincing 24-3 victory. The standout statistic of the game was Seattle’s remarkable performance in the sack department, as they recorded a staggering 11.

This formidable defensive performance triggered a playful response from San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead. He humorously expressed his disappointment that his team didn’t have the same opportunity when facing Daniel Jones in their recent Thursday Night Football match at Levi’s Stadium.

Armstead went to the social media platform known as X to jokingly lament the fact the 49ers defense couldn’t shine against the Giants offense: “Daniel Jones, I am so disappointed in you… why would you throw the ball so quickly against us and let these other guys have a career day?… why weren’t we deserving?”

How Did Daniel Jones Play Against San Francisco 49ers?

The Niners convincingly defeated the Giants 30-12 on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Reflecting on Jones’ performance in the game against the 49ers, there was a contrast to his Monday night struggles when referring to the sacks allowed.

In that matchup, Jones faced a fierce 49ers defense but managed to be sacked just two times. The quarterback had a quiet night with 137 passing yards, throwing one interception and no touchdown passes.

Much of this was attributed to the strategy, as the Giants chose to throw the ball rapidly to avoid the dangerous pass rushers in the 49ers’ defense. However, the match against the Seahawks presented a different scenario considering Jones was sacked on 10 instances.

When Was Daniel Jones Drafted?

Daniel Jones was drafted by the Giants in 2019 with the sixth overall selection.