The New York Giants entered the NFL season with high expectations. They were fresh off a playoff win on the road last year, and Daniel Jones got a big payday — bigger than most people expected.

But Brian Daboll’s offense has struggled mightily throughout the first month of the season. Except for that comeback win vs. the Arizona Cardinals — their lone win of the season — they’ve failed to score more than 12 points.

That’s why former Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller voiced his concerns and frustration after another subpar offensive effort, as the Giants were held to just 3 points at home.

Darren Waller Shows Concerns About The Offense

“I don’t ever take the field expecting to put a performance like that on display, on any team I’ve been on,” Waller said, per ProFootballTalk. “Offense is just not good enough in all facets. I don’t even have to really say — it’s just not good enough. I see the talent, I see the guys we’ve got, I see the type of vision we had in the spring, the excitement we had on offense, and I just don’t know. I ain’t got a lot of words right now. Sorry.”

The Giants have scored 0, 31, 12, and 3 points in four games this season. Granted that two of those games came against elite defenses like the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, but still.

This team doesn’t look anywhere close to the gritty and hard-fighting squad they had last season. And to be honest, Jones hasn’t played like a $40 million a year kind of quarterback.