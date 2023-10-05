Like most New York Giants‘ fans, Darren Waller was not happy following the terrible loss to the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Monday night, which sees Daniel Jones and company bottom of the NFC East.

The team entered the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, but the offense has yet to turn up its game. Waller, 31, was on the gridiron for 69 of the 75 snaps but ended the game with just three catches for 21 yards in the 24-3 loss.

Daniel Bellinger’s injury had a lot to do with Waller’s lack of participation in offense, but it was still quite frustrating for the veteran tight end. Both Jones and Brian Daboll later said they want to find ways to get Waller more involved from now on.

Giants want Darren Waller to have bigger role in Daniel Jones’ offense

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Darren,’’ Daboll said Wednesday, via the New York Post. “We can all do better, whether it’s getting him the ball, protection-wise. There are a lot of things to improve on, obviously, so that’s what we are going to try to do.’’

The Giants are leaving a lot to be desired this year, with only one win after four weeks. Jones, who was handed a massive extension in the offseason, echoed the head coach’s sentiments in regard to Waller.

“I think it’s important,’’ Jones said. “He’s a talented player and poses a big threat for defenses, so I’ve got to do a better job finding him and getting him the ball.’’

Except for their comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals, the Giants couldn’t score more than 12 points this season. Something has to change in offense, because they’re not going anywhere like this.

Who plays the Giants in Week 5?

The New York Giants return to action on Sunday, October 8, when they take on the Miami Dolphins.