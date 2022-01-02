Green Bay Packers play against Minnesota Vikings for a game in the Week 17 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings meet in a Week 17 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lambeau Field on January 2, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). This is the big opportunity for the visitors, either they win this game or they forget about the postseason. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Green Bay Packers do not want to lose at home, much less give in to a division rival but this game really does not affect them at all since the Packers are dominating the NFC Playoff Standings with 12-3-0 overall.

Minnesota Vikings are in eighth spot in the standings at 7-8-0 overall and with two games remaining in the regular season. The team lost last week to the Rams 23-30 after winning two consecutive weeks against the Steelers and the Bears.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Storylines

The Green Bay Packers won all of their December games with the most recent win against the Cleveland Browns at home 24-22. Before Bye Week 13 the team was already a big favorite to reach the playoffs. In the last three weeks the Packers won an important game against the Ravens 31-30 that put the team's defense to the test. The Packers offensive line is scoring an average of 25.5 points per game as the 13th-ranked of the season.

Aaron Rodgers is the Packers starting quarterback with 323/475 passes completed, 68%, 33 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, 7.8 yards per attempt.

Minnesota Vikings lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 at home 23-30 in what was the team's last game in December. The record in the final month of 2021 was 2-2 for the Vikings, with two consecutive victories against the Steelers and the Bears. The Vikings must win the last two games of the regular season to get a 9-8-0 record and expect the 49ers, Eagles, Falcons, and Saints to lose their games.

Kirk Cousins is leading the Vikings offense as a starting quarterback, his personal stats this season are 358/539 passes completed, 66.4%, 3971 yards, 30 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by NBC Sports, NBC App, NBC.com, NFL Game Pass.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Predictions And Odds

Green Bay Packers are favorites at home with -12.5 points to cover and -710 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a mediocre offense for division champions and the defensive line is also weak. Minnesota Vikings are underdogs with +12.5 ATS and +575 moneyline. The totals is offered at 42.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Minnesota Vikings +12.5.



FanDuel Green Bay Packers -12.5 / -710 Totals 42.5 Minnesota Vikings +12.5 / +575

