U2 is set to bring its iconic sound to the NFL Thanksgiving Eve game, but the band's connection to major sporting events goes beyond this highly anticipated performance.

U2 is preparing to bring its legendary rock sound to the NFL stage as part of a historic Thanksgiving celebration. The Irish band will headline the halftime show of the first-ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve game, featuring the Packers and Rams.

The performance carries extra significance for them, as U2 celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. With the teams set to meet in a nationally televised matchup streaming on Netflix, the band’s appearance adds another major attraction.

However, this is not the first time the group has been connected to the world of major sporting events. Their history includes memorable moments on some of the biggest stages in entertainment, like the Super Bowl.

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How was U2 involved in the 2002 Super Bowl?

U2 performed at halftime of Super Bowl XXXVI on February 3, 2002, delivering a live tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks. The Irish band took the stage at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans during the game between the New England Patriots and the St. Louis Rams, in one of the most memorable musical moments in NFL history.

U2 performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVI (Source: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The performance featured three songs: Beautiful Day, MLK and Where the Streets Have No Name. During the show, the names of people killed in the September 11 attacks appeared on a large screen behind the band.

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As U2 performed, Bono also opened his jacket to reveal an American flag, adding another emotional moment to the tribute. The timing made the appearance particularly meaningful.

The Super Bowl took place less than five months after the attacks, when the country was still dealing with their aftermath. Rather than relying on elaborate effects, U2 focused on its music and the tribute, creating a performance that connected with millions of viewers watching the NFL’s biggest annual event.

The NFL had announced the band as its halftime headliner in December 2001, highlighting U2’s international popularity and the significance of its appearance. The show also remains a defining example of how the Super Bowl halftime stage can become more than an entertainment spectacle.

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What was U2’s role in the 2006 FIFA World Cup?

U2 contributed music, live-performance footage and voiceovers to ESPN and ABC Sports’ promotional campaign for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. The initiative, titled One Game Changes Everything, brought the band’s music to American soccer audiences through a multimedia partnership involving FIFA and the tournament’s U.S. broadcasters.

One of the most notable elements was the selection of City of Blinding Lights as ESPN’s official World Cup song. The campaign also incorporated U2’s live performances and commentary from Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton in a series of promotional spots.

How did U2 participate in the 2010 FIFA World Cup?

U2 participated in the 2010 FIFA World Cup through another collaboration with ESPN, this time alongside South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir for the network’s One Game Changes Everything campaign.

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The project combined U2’s music and concert footage with specially recorded performances by the South African choir to promote the tournament, which was held in South Africa. The collaboration included four major promotional spots highlighting different aspects of the competition:

Robben Island: Featured Where the Streets Have No Name and explored the historical significance of South Africa, including Nelson Mandela’s imprisonment.

UNITED: Used Magnificent to emphasize how soccer brings different cultures together.

The Power of 10: Featured Out of Control and focused on the importance of the number 10 jersey.

Passion: Used Desire to capture the excitement surrounding the World Cup and its impact on fans.

The campaign also incorporated footage from U2’s October 2009 concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Soweto Gospel Choir recorded specially arranged music in South Africa, creating a combination of live concert images and local performances.

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