U2 is set to bring a major musical moment to the Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve showdown, adding a different kind of spectacle to the NFL's holiday-week schedule. But how much time will the legendary band have to take the spotlight?

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will make history on Wednesday, November 25, in the league’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, with U2 headlining the halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The performance will be particularly meaningful for the Irish rock band, which is celebrating 50 years since its formation in Dublin in 1976. With 22 Grammy Awards and a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they have built a legacy.

Fans will be eager to see what U2 has planned for its anniversary celebration, but one question remains ahead of Thanksgiving Eve: how much time will the band actually have to perform during the NFL halftime break?

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How long will U2’s Packers vs. Rams halftime show last?

U2’s exact halftime show duration for Packers vs. Rams has not been officially announced by the NFL or Netflix. However, a standard NFL halftime lasts 13 minutes, although special musical performances can extend the intermission.

This time, since it is a regular-season game, U2 will most likely perform for only around 3-5 minutes, especially because the NFL handles stage setup and equipment removal within the standard 13-minute halftime break.

Bono of U2 during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

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There is an important distinction between the actual musical performance and the entire halftime break. According to the NFL’s 2026 Official Playing Rules, the standard intermission between the second and third quarters is 13 minutes.

U2’s appearance will also mark the band’s return to the NFL halftime stage nearly 25 years after headlining Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. That performance in New Orleans became particularly memorable for its tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks.

The Packers and Rams are scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with Netflix’s pregame coverage beginning at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT. The exact time U2 will take the stage will depend on the progress of the first half.

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