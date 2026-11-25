The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers enter NFL Week 12 with plenty at stake. Their quarterback depth charts could play a key role in shaping this intriguing matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers meet on Wednesday night in a Week 12 matchup that could have a major impact on the NFC playoff race. Both teams enter at 6-4, making their Thanksgiving Eve showdown an opportunity to gain ground.

Sean McVay‘s team has won four straight games and will look to keep that momentum going at home. However, Los Angeles will be without key receiving weapons, including Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Green Bay, meanwhile, is coming off a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and will try to respond on the road. Both teams are fighting for positioning and several injury questions are shaping the matchup.

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What is the Rams QB depth chart for Week 12?

Matthew Stafford is listed as the Rams’ starting quarterback for Week 12, followed by Stetson Bennett IV and Ty Simpson. Los Angeles’ official team depth chart places Stafford first, Bennett second and Simpson third.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams (Source: Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Stafford remains the focal point of the Rams’ passing game. The veteran quarterback was listed with a right elbow issue on the Week 12 injury report, but he participated fully in practice throughout the reported sessions.

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Bennett is listed as his direct backup, while Simpson is third on the team’s current chart. However, head coach Sean McVay previously described the two young quarterbacks as “2A, 2B” in terms of their development.

What is the Packers QB depth chart for Week 12?

Jordan Love is the Packers’ starting quarterback for Week 12, with Tyrod Taylor listed as his backup. Green Bay’s official depth chart, last marked unofficial on November 23, lists Love first and Taylor second at quarterback.

He leads Green Bay’s quarterback room after establishing himself as the team’s franchise quarterback. Taylor joined the Packers in May 2026 and was brought in as the veteran backup following Malik Willis’ departure to Miami.

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Key takeaways