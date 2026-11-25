The Los Angeles Rams will be without wide receiver Puka Nacua for their Week 12 Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a crucial Week 12 Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Looking to bolster their NFC playoff push, the Rams will once again have to navigate the offense without star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua has been ruled out for tonight’s Packers-Rams showdown due to a sprained MCL, a sprained PCL, and turf toe. Following that diagnosis—and subsequent knee surgery—he faces a multi-month recovery with no clear timetable for his return.

In addition, the NFL handed Nacua a three-game suspension without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, meaning he would have been sidelined tonight even if he were healthy. While he is serving the ban concurrently on injured reserve, the suspension still costs Nacua three game checks.

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In seven appearances during the 2026 regular season, Nacua racked up 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets (a 75.3% catch rate), averaging 10.0 catches and 102.1 receiving yards per game. He also added 41 rushing yards and a score on seven carries for 756 total scrimmage yards.

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.

Who is filling the void left by Nacua today?

With Nacua, Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) all on injured reserve, Konata Mumpfield steps into the No. 1 wide receiver role for tonight’s 8 p.m. ET kickoff against the Packers at SoFi Stadium.

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Mumpfield already passed his first test as the primary option in Week 10 against Arizona—the Rams’ first game after Nacua went down—delivering 81 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 34–6 win.

Joining Mumpfield in three-wide sets are rookie C.J. Daniels Jr. and veteran deep threat Tutu Atwell (eight catches for 130 yards this season), with Xavier Smith serving as the lone active backup wideout.

What’s at stake today between the Rams and Packers?

Tonight’s Thanksgiving Eve matchup at SoFi Stadium pits two 6–4 contenders against each other in a pivotal NFC wild-card battle. Green Bay enters holding the seventh and final playoff spot while Los Angeles sits ninth on tiebreakers, giving the winner a valuable head-to-head edge and a massive playoff-odds swing (61% vs. 25% for the Packers; 55% vs. 24% for the Rams).

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Both teams also face heavy division pressure with little margin for error. Riding a four-game winning streak, the short-handed Rams are trying to keep pace with Seattle (6–4) and San Francisco (9–1) in the NFC West, while Green Bay needs a rebound after a Week 11 loss to Minnesota to stay alive behind Detroit (8–2), Chicago (8–2), and the Vikings (7–3) in a crowded NFC North.

Key takeaways