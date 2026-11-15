How many fans are attending Lions vs Patriots in Germany today for 2026 NFL Week 10?

The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots are set to bring the NFL to Munich for a Week 10 showdown, with the Allianz Arena preparing to host another major international football event.

The NFL is bringing the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots to Munich for one of the most anticipated international games of the 2026 season. The matchup at the Allianz Arena is scheduled for Sunday, as part of Week 10.

The game is already generating plenty of excitement in Germany, where NFL interest has continued to grow since the league began staging regular-season matchups in Munich.

The previous two games at the Allianz Arena attracted 69,811 fans in 2022 and 70,132 in 2024, setting a strong benchmark for this year’s meeting. Tickets for the 2026 game, which is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 AM ET, are sold out.

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How many fans can attend a game at Allianz Arena?

The Allianz Arena in Munich can accommodate up to 70,000 spectators for international sporting events, making it one of the largest stadiums in Europe to host an NFL regular-season game.

General view outside the Allianz Arena (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The stadium, which is the home of Bayern Munich, has a larger capacity for domestic soccer matches, reaching 75,024 seats when standing areas are included. However, international events operate under different seating arrangements, with standing areas excluded and the capacity reduced to 70,000.

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This will be the third NFL regular-season game played at the Allianz Arena. The first took place on November 13, 2022, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in front of 69,811 fans.

In 2024, the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers attracted an even larger crowd, with 70,132 spectators attending their matchup.

The 2026 edition is particularly significant for Detroit, as it marks the franchise’s first international game since 2015 and its first appearance in Germany. The Lions will serve as the designated home team.

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How much do tickets for Lions vs Patriots cost?

Tickets for the 2026 NFL Munich Game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots originally ranged from €83.59 to €413.75, depending on the seating category. These prices already include applicable fees under the league’s all-in pricing policy introduced for its 2026 international games.

The official adult ticket prices were divided into eight categories:

Category Ticket price Category 1 €413.75 Category 2 €368.75 Category 3 €283.75 Category 4 €233.75 Category 5 €180.60 Category 6 €147.90 Category 7 €126.10 Category 8 €83.59

The NFL also published discounted prices for children in selected seating sections. Category 4 tickets cost €117.93, Category 5 tickets were €90.68, and Category 8 tickets were available for €42.17.

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However, tickets are currently unavailable through the NFL’s official ticket sales page. The league’s website advises fans to check back for future ticketing updates, while hospitality tickets are also listed as unavailable.

The Allianz Arena has additionally warned supporters not to travel to the stadium without a valid ticket. For those who secured their seats, the stadium will open its doors at 12:30 PM local time on November 15, three hours before kickoff.

Key takeaways

Tickets are sold out for the Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Munich game.

for the Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Munich game. Up to 70,000 spectators can be accommodated at Allianz Arena for international sporting events.

can be accommodated at Allianz Arena for international sporting events. Prices originally ranged from €83.59 to €413.75 across seating categories for the matchup.