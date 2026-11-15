Why isn’t Romeo Doubs playing today for Patriots vs Lions in 2026 NFL Week 10?

The Patriots will face the Lions in a key Week 10 matchup, but New England will be without one of its receiving options. Romeo Doubs' absence raises questions about the team's offensive plans.

Romeo Doubs will not be available when the New England Patriots face the Detroit Lions in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. The wide receiver is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ruling him out of Sunday’s matchup in Munich.

He suffered the injury during New England’s Week 6 victory over the New York Jets on October 18. The Patriots subsequently placed him on injured reserve on October 19, meaning he had to miss at least four games.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has declined to provide a specific recovery timetable, despite earlier reports suggesting the wideout could return after the Week 11 bye. For now, the team will have to manage without him.

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When will Romeo Doubs return to the Patriots?

Romeo Doubs could return to the New England Patriots as early as Week 12, against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29, 2026, but his comeback date has not been confirmed. The wide receiver is currently on injured reserve.

Romeo Doubs #87 of the New England Patriots (Source: Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

He suffered the injury during New England’s Week 6 victory over the New York Jets on October 18. He landed hard on his shoulder while making a diving 42-yard touchdown catch from Drake Maye and did not return to the game.

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The Patriots officially placed him on injured reserve the following day, October 19. There was initially some optimism about his recovery.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that he was hopeful of returning after the Patriots’ Week 11 bye, which would make the November 29 matchup against Los Angeles his first possible opportunity to play again.

However, head coach Mike Vrabel was more cautious when discussing the receiver’s recovery. He explained that he would continue working hard and receiving treatment but refused to establish a specific timetable.

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Who will replace Romeo Doubs in the Patriots’ lineup?

Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III are among the main options to fill the receiving snaps left by Romeo Doubs. New England will also have Kyle Williams available as another alternative for Drake Maye.

According to the unofficial depth chart, A.J. Brown is listed as the first option at wide receiver, with Chism III behind him. Douglas occupies another starting receiver position, while Williams is listed as his backup.

Brown could be particularly important to the passing game, although his health is another concern heading into Week 10. The veteran receiver was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s November 11 practice.

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Key takeaways