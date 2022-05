The league seems to be exclusive to US players mainly due to the large number of college players, but there are multiple players in the NFL from Europe, South America, Asia and other continents.12

American Football is a sport almost exclusive to the United States, but the organization behind the league, the NFL, is known in all the continents of the world. Also, there are several football leagues in Europe, Mexico and other parts of the world that from time to time send players to schools in the US.

Since 1920 there are reports of foreigners playing in the NFL, among them are the Nesser brothers of German origin (John Nesser and Phil Nesser). A player from a famous island, Cuba, played in the NFL during 1927, his name was Ignacio Saturnino "Lou" Molinet.

The only continent that has not sent players to the NFL is Antarctica, it would be crazy for a player to come from such a desolate place where there is supposedly no life, according to the governments of the world.

How many foreign players are active in the NFL right now?

89 international players are active for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, most of them were born in another country but have lived most of their lives in the United States, while others are already U.S Citizens.

Most of the foreign players are really good at what they do since traveling from their countries to play in the NFL requires talent, but there is the other factor that they were influenced by college football in the country.