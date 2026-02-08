How many people are involved in the 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl halftime show has evolved into a global spectacle that eclipses many headline acts, and the 2026 edition at Levi’s Stadium is no exception. With reggaeton star Bad Bunny set to headline, the machinery behind the scenes is enormous.

Months of planning, rehearsals and stage design converge in a tightly timed on‑field performance, but what’s most striking it’s the army of people turning vision into reality. From lighting crews and choreographers to camera teams and technicians, the scale defies simple description.

In fact, this year’s production involves thousands of individuals working in concert, a reminder that the few electrifying minutes at center field are backed by a staggering network of expertise, logistics and choreography that plays out long before kickoff.

The people behind the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show, headlined by Bad Bunny at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, is more than a brief musical set: it’s a massive live production. Behind the 12–15 minutes of performance that millions will see come game day is an elaborate network of professionals working together to make it happen.

Performers are seen onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

According to Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, more than 8,000 people contributed to the production of Bad Bunny’s halftime show. This included not only stagehands and lighting and sound technicians, but also the on-field team performing alongside the artist.

Every element, from camera placement to pyrotechnics and timing cues, had to be perfectly coordinated to fit within the minute performance window. Such a large-scale operation demonstrates how modern Super Bowl halftime shows have evolved from simple musical interludes into complex live spectacles.

The sheer number of people involved ensures that the performance runs seamlessly, leaving audiences both in the stadium and at home “on the edge of their seats, and also exhausted from dancing”, as Perez noted.