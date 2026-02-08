Seahawks free agents in 2026: Rashid Shaheed, Kenneth Walker, and other players out of contract after Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks are fully aware that Rashid Shaheed or Kenneth Walker could leave for other teams after Super Bowl LX, as both are among the team’s multiple free agents heading into 2026. That situation, however, would also open up financial flexibility for the organization.

In total, the Seahawks will have 18 free agents once they finish playing the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, a fairly high number considering how successful the team has been this season, and seven of those 18 are offensive players.

Walker, who has four years of NFL experience, is reaching the end of his four-year contract with the Seahawks, with his final salary set at $1.85 million. He will obviously be seeking a much larger deal in 2026, as he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Seahawks’ list of free agents after Super Bowl LX

Four wide receivers will become free agents. Two will be restricted (Jake Bobo and Cody White), while the other two will have full freedom to choose where they play next (Shaheed and Dereke Young). The other offensive free agents include tight end Brady Russell and two running backs.

PLAYER (18) POS AGE Experience SALARY TYPE Rashid Shaheed WR 27.4 4 $5,200,000 UFA Josh Jones RT 28.6 6 $4,000,000 UFA Boye Mafe ED 27.2 4 $2,140,563 UFA Kenneth Walker III RB 25.2 4 $2,110,395 UFA Josh Jobe CB 27.8 4 $2,000,000 UFA Chazz Surratt LB 28.9 4 $1,150,000 UFA Coby Bryant S 26.8 4 $1,116,951 UFA Ty Okada S 26.7 1 $1,030,000 ERFA Brady Russell TE 27.4 3 $1,030,000 RFA Cody White WR 27.2 3 $1,030,000 RFA Tariq Woolen CB 26.8 4 $998,054 UFA Dareke Young WR 26.7 4 $940,275 UFA Brandon Pili DL 26.8 3 $915,000 RFA Drake Thomas LB 25.9 3 $903,333 RFA Jake Bobo WR 27.5 3 $901,667 RFA Chris Stoll LS 27.5 3 $900,500 RFA A.J. Finley S 24.3 3 $882,500 RFA George Holani RB 25.1 1 $877,500 ERFA Data from Spotrac.com

In Shaheed’s case, it’s worth noting that he spent the 2025 season with two teams, playing nine games for the Saints and nine more for Seattle. He totaled more than 687 receiving yards, his second-best season output, behind only his 719 yards in 2023.

At the very least, the Seahawks will not lose their top receivers in 2026, such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who posted 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, or AJ Barner, who finished with 519 yards and six touchdowns. Both remain under strong, active contracts for next season.