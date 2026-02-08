Trending topics:
Seahawks free agents in 2026: Rashid Shaheed, Kenneth Walker, and other players out of contract after Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks will have multiple open roster spots in 2026, giving the team room to retool after Super Bowl LX and plan for next season without Rashid Shaheed or Kenneth Walker.

By Richard Tovar

Kenneth Walker of the Seattle Seahawks on February 04, 2026 in California.
The Seattle Seahawks are fully aware that Rashid Shaheed or Kenneth Walker could leave for other teams after Super Bowl LX, as both are among the team’s multiple free agents heading into 2026. That situation, however, would also open up financial flexibility for the organization.

In total, the Seahawks will have 18 free agents once they finish playing the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, a fairly high number considering how successful the team has been this season, and seven of those 18 are offensive players.

Walker, who has four years of NFL experience, is reaching the end of his four-year contract with the Seahawks, with his final salary set at $1.85 million. He will obviously be seeking a much larger deal in 2026, as he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Seahawks’ list of free agents after Super Bowl LX

Four wide receivers will become free agents. Two will be restricted (Jake Bobo and Cody White), while the other two will have full freedom to choose where they play next (Shaheed and Dereke Young). The other offensive free agents include tight end Brady Russell and two running backs.

(L-R) Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 and Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PLAYER (18)POSAGEExperienceSALARYTYPE
Rashid ShaheedWR27.44$5,200,000UFA
Josh JonesRT28.66$4,000,000UFA
Boye MafeED27.24$2,140,563UFA
Kenneth Walker IIIRB25.24$2,110,395UFA
Josh JobeCB27.84$2,000,000UFA
Chazz SurrattLB28.94$1,150,000UFA
Coby BryantS26.84$1,116,951UFA
Ty OkadaS26.71$1,030,000ERFA
Brady RussellTE27.43$1,030,000RFA
Cody WhiteWR27.23$1,030,000RFA
Tariq WoolenCB26.84$998,054UFA
Dareke YoungWR26.74$940,275UFA
Brandon PiliDL26.83$915,000RFA
Drake ThomasLB25.93$903,333RFA
Jake BoboWR27.53$901,667RFA
Chris StollLS27.53$900,500RFA
A.J. FinleyS24.33$882,500RFA
George HolaniRB25.11$877,500ERFA
Data from Spotrac.com
In Shaheed’s case, it’s worth noting that he spent the 2025 season with two teams, playing nine games for the Saints and nine more for Seattle. He totaled more than 687 receiving yards, his second-best season output, behind only his 719 yards in 2023.

At the very least, the Seahawks will not lose their top receivers in 2026, such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who posted 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, or AJ Barner, who finished with 519 yards and six touchdowns. Both remain under strong, active contracts for next season.

Better Collective Logo