Who’s performing at the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show? All the star-studded rumors

The Super Bowl halftime show has become one of the most anticipated live music events of the year, where iconic artists take the stage in front of tens of millions of viewers. Speculation about the next headliner has already sparked excitement across social media and news outlets.

From pop megastars to legendary bands, the list of potential performers is always a mix of cultural icons and current chart-toppers. The choice of artist often reflects not just music trends, but also the NFL’s desire to create a show that captures attention worldwide.

As the next halftime show approaches, fans and critics are dissecting rumors and leaks, analyzing previous performances, and imagining the spectacle to come. The announcement of the headliner promises to dominate headlines, trending across platforms before the first note is even played.

Artists rumored to be headliners for the 2027 Super Bowl

As of early 2026, the NFL has not yet announced the headliner for the Super Bowl LXI halftime show, set for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — the venue that will host the championship game following Super Bowl LX.

That means, unlike the 2026 Super Bowl (where Bad Bunny was confirmed well in advance), details about the 2027 halftime performer are still under wraps. Rumors and fan wish lists are already circulating online, with speculation around artists across genres, but no official announcement has been made by the NFL, Roc Nation or Apple Music at this stage.

Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish (Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images — Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

This early silence doesn’t stop the pre‑game buzz: social media reactions and entertainment communities are busy suggesting potential headliners and imagining what the halftime spectacle might look like. With each year’s show becoming a cultural event in its own right, anticipation for the 2027 performer continues to build.

Despite everything, Rayo reported that there are already some rumors circulating about the possible artist. Among the most talked-about names are Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and Adele, who recently completed her highly successful Las Vegas residency and could be a potential option. Additionally, there’s always hope that Taylor Swift might say yes.