Seahawks get familiar competition as Super Bowl LXI odds are revealed following win

The Seattle Seahawks just won the NFL season but some people are looking ahead to Super Bowl LXI odds already. Of course, the newly-crowned champs are atop of the list, but they are joined by a familiar foe with the same odds.

Sportsbooks already put out Super Bowl LXI odds and those have both the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams as co-favorites to win next year’s Big Game. Not only are the Rams NFC West foes, but they were the only team that really made the Seahawks struggle during the year. Some Seahawks and Rams players are feuding on social media.

The Rams and Seahawks played three times this season and all of the games were barnburners. Rams won the first round by two points. Then, the Seahawks won the second game by two points. The NFC Championship Game presented with the definitive round three between both. The Seahawks won by four points in another incredible game.

The Seahawks just made Vegas history in Super Bowl LX

The Super Bowl played between Seahawks and Patriots was the most unlikely Super Bowl of all time, according to various outlets. Sports Odds history analyzed that the Seahawks had 60/1 odds before the season started, while the Patriots were 80/1. It’s an unprecedented thing.

Now the Seahawks go as the favorites to win it all, but not alone. Hence, if the Rams and Seahawks go into the NFC Championship Game again, it would actually prove that both teams are undeniably the best in the National Conference.

Who are below Seahawks and Rams in Super Bowl LXI odds?

After both NFC juggernauts, the list is much more varied. In fact, half of the list are AFC teams. It’s also worth noting that in the top 10, there are three teams that didn’t even make the NFL Playoffs this season.

