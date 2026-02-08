Stefon Diggs issues 4-word message about his future after the Patriots’ loss in Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots lost decisively to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, putting an end to the dream of adding another ring to their rich history. From now on, it will be a matter of seeing what happens next season, particularly with players of the caliber of Stefon Diggs.

Even with the natural disappointment of not being able to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the talented wide receiver and one of Maye’s main offensive weapons responded with a four-word message when asked if he would like to return to Foxborough next season: “(Expletive), I hope so,” he said.

The ex-Bills wide receiver agreed to a three-year deal with the Patriots and has already finished its first season. The contract, signed in March 2025, is worth a total of $63.5 million.

It includes $22.6 million guaranteed, along with substantial performance incentives tied to receptions and yardage. For 2026, his cap hit is $28 million, which includes a base salary of $20.6 million.

Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots.

Diggs’ breakout season in New England

In his debut season with the New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs proved to be the elite playmaker the team needed, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the seventh time in his career. Appearing in all 17 games after returning from a 2024 knee injury, Diggs led the team with 85 receptions for 1,013 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

His impact was particularly felt in high-stakes moments, such as his 138-yard performance against the Ravens in Week 16 and a crucial touchdown in the divisional playoff win over his former team, the Texans. By providing Drake Maye with a reliable, Pro Bowl-caliber target, Diggs was fundamental in guiding the Patriots back to the Super Bowl stage in 2026.