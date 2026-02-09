NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone unveils Opening Day pitching rotation

As the New York Yankees enter a season of heightened expectations due to key roster additions, manager Aaron Boone provided clarity on the Opening Day rotation during an interview with MLB Network.

“We are talking about [Max] Fried, [Cam] Schlittler, [Will] Warren, [Ryan] Weathers, and [Luis] Gil,” Boone disclosed, revealing the pitchers set to start against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day.

Max Fried and Ryan Weathers join the Yankees as notable offseason acquisitions. Fried returns as a re-signing, while Weathers arrives from the Miami Marlins, where he was one of the premier pitchers available during the offseason.

Returning names such as Luis Gil and Cam Schlittler have already stirred excitement within the Yankees organization. Fans eagerly anticipate their contributions to bolster a pitching rotation that experienced inconsistencies last season.

Anticipated return of a star pitcher in 2026

In addition to the current roster, the Yankees are keenly awaiting the return of Gerrit Cole. After an elbow injury sidelined him for the entirety of the 2025 season, Cole is projected to rejoin the rotation by June.

With the prospective inclusion of Cole alongside Schlittler, Gil, Fried, and Weathers, the Yankees aim to fortify their pitching staff in preparation for a competitive season, particularly as many teams have upgraded offensively with strong hitters.

Now, it falls to Boone and his coaching staff to translate potential into success. Spring training camps will be crucial for identifying the right elements to integrate into the lineup for the 2026 MLB season, and the anticipation for what the Yankees can achieve is palpable.

