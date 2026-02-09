Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone unveils Opening Day pitching rotation

Aaron Boone has already shared his insights as the MLB spring training camps get underway. In preparation for the New York Yankees' Opening Day, Boone has outlined several strategic plans that he believes will set the tone for a successful season.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on.

As the New York Yankees enter a season of heightened expectations due to key roster additions, manager Aaron Boone provided clarity on the Opening Day rotation during an interview with MLB Network.

“We are talking about [Max] Fried, [Cam] Schlittler, [Will] Warren, [Ryan] Weathers, and [Luis] Gil,” Boone disclosed, revealing the pitchers set to start against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day.

Max Fried and Ryan Weathers join the Yankees as notable offseason acquisitions. Fried returns as a re-signing, while Weathers arrives from the Miami Marlins, where he was one of the premier pitchers available during the offseason.

Advertisement

Returning names such as Luis Gil and Cam Schlittler have already stirred excitement within the Yankees organization. Fans eagerly anticipate their contributions to bolster a pitching rotation that experienced inconsistencies last season.

Max Fried pitching

Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches.

Advertisement

Anticipated return of a star pitcher in 2026

In addition to the current roster, the Yankees are keenly awaiting the return of Gerrit Cole. After an elbow injury sidelined him for the entirety of the 2025 season, Cole is projected to rejoin the rotation by June.

NY Mets’ reliever rubs salt in NY Yankees’ wounds during arrival at 2026 spring training

see also

NY Mets’ reliever rubs salt in NY Yankees’ wounds during arrival at 2026 spring training

With the prospective inclusion of Cole alongside Schlittler, Gil, Fried, and Weathers, the Yankees aim to fortify their pitching staff in preparation for a competitive season, particularly as many teams have upgraded offensively with strong hitters.

Advertisement

Now, it falls to Boone and his coaching staff to translate potential into success. Spring training camps will be crucial for identifying the right elements to integrate into the lineup for the 2026 MLB season, and the anticipation for what the Yankees can achieve is palpable.

Survey

Can this pitching rotation help the Yankees to win the World Series title this year?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
NY Mets' reliever rubs salt in NY Yankees' wounds at spring training
MLB

NY Mets' reliever rubs salt in NY Yankees' wounds at spring training

NY Yankees reportedly make surprising move with addition of former Cardinals executive
MLB

NY Yankees reportedly make surprising move with addition of former Cardinals executive

Phillies reportedly re-sign former NY Yankees player amid uncertainty surrounding Nick Castellanos
MLB

Phillies reportedly re-sign former NY Yankees player amid uncertainty surrounding Nick Castellanos

Mike Macdonald makes blunt admission after winning Super Bowl LX with the Seahawks
NFL

Mike Macdonald makes blunt admission after winning Super Bowl LX with the Seahawks

Better Collective Logo