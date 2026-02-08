Trending topics:
Sam Darnold lifts first Super Bowl at 28: How many rings had Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes won at his age?

He's done it. Sam Darnold has led the Seattle Seahawks to victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. On Bolavip we take a look at how many championship rings Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes had won by the age of 28.

By Federico O'donnell

Sam Darnold (left), Tom Brady (center), and Patrick Mahomes (right)
© Getty ImagesSam Darnold (left), Tom Brady (center), and Patrick Mahomes (right)

After an incredible 2025 NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks, Sam Darnold capped it off with a fairy-tale ending by winning Super Bowl LX at the age of 28. Now, fans are wondering how many Super Bowl rings Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes had conquered at 28.

According to StatMuse, Brady won three of his seven Super Bowls before turning 28 in the NFL. He led the New England Patriots to championships in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, and XXXIX before his 28th birthday.

As for Mahomes, the best quarterback in Kansas City Chiefs history, he has led his team to five Super Bowl appearances. Three of them came before he turned 28—with another being when he was actually 28 years old.

Mahomes has won three Super Bowls at age 28 or younger, too. However, he also lost another title game during that same span. That defeat came against none other than Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Five Super Bowls later, Darnold finally got his first ring.

Sam Darnold: Super Bowl LX champion

Sam Darnold: Super Bowl LX champion

Darnold’s stats in Super Bowl LX

Taking on a talented defense like New England’s, the biggest priority for Darnold and company was to protect the football. They did just that, while putting together long drives to take the air out the Pats’ sails. As the clock hit zero, Darnold finished the night with 19 completions for 202 yards and a touchdown pass.

Video: Patriots WR Kyle Williams chases down fan who invaded the field at Super Bowl LX

Though it wasn’t his best game of the season, Darnold made no mistakes and helped the Seahawks hoist their second Super Bowl in franchise history. With a defense as elite as Seattle’s, Darnold and the offense could afford to have somewhat of a slow night.

Still, Darnold and the Seahawks had a walk in the park compared to Drake Maye, who was outplayed by Seattle in Super Bowl LX, leading to memes and reactions all over social media.

federico o'donnell
