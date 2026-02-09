Seahawks coach makes unexpected statement about future after Super Bowl win vs Patriots

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks triumphed as Super Bowl champions, displaying a standout defensive performance through the first three quarters. They effectively neutralized the New England Patriots‘ offense, led by Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs. However, the spotlight ultimately shifted to the Seahawks’ offense, which erupted for 17 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak was instrumental in securing this second Super Bowl title in franchise history. Following the game, he made headlines with a surprising announcement about his future. When inquired about his aspirations to become a head coach, he replied, “That’s up to God, I’m going to enjoy the night.” He then delivered a bombshell: “You guys know I’m going to [the Las Vegas Raiders]. I’m fired up about it.”

Kubiak’s transition to Las Vegas marks an exciting opportunity to assist the Raiders in bouncing back during the upcoming season. The team, which struggled during the 2025–26 NFL season, is eager for leadership that can transform the organization.

As Seattle celebrates its victory, it now faces the task of replacing Kubiak. The Seahawks are in pursuit of a new offensive coordinator to join the coaching staff under head coach Mike MacDonald, who is expected to continue leading the team.

Sam Darnold reflects on Super Bowl success

Quarterback Sam Darnold played a vital role in securing the Seahawks’ NFL title. After a promising stint with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold fell short in the playoffs but redeemed himself by signing with Seattle for the 2025–26 season and ultimately earning his Super Bowl ring.

After the decisive win over the Patriots, Darnold expressed deep gratitude toward head coach MacDonald and his teammates, highlighting the mutual respect that fueled their success.

Patriots face questions about future

Meanwhile, the Patriots are grappling with questions about their future in the wake of the Super Bowl loss. Stefon Diggs, one of the team’s standout players, left his intentions clear with a succinct, four-word message about his future in the NFL.

Additionally, Drake Maye openly addressed his performance missteps during the critical game on Sunday, offering a candid assessment about his efforts against the Seahawks.

