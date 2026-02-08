Trending topics:
NFL

Patriots 2026 free agents: Which players are out of contract in New England after Super Bowl LX?

The New England Patriots will have 14 free agents after Super Bowl LX, including a 10-year NFL veteran who has had two relatively solid seasons with the team. However, things will change once all of those contracts expire in 2026.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesHead coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl, something many fans wanted to see, but they also must face the reality that they will have 14 free agents in 2026 once Super Bowl LX concludes. Among them is veteran tight end Austin Hooper, who posted 263 receiving yards during the season.

Hooper will be one of those 14 free agents whose contract expires once the Patriots face the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. He has been playing on a one-year, $5 million deal with New England, two million more than he earned the previous season.

Another Patriots free agent will be tight end Jack Westover. With just one year of NFL experience, he is viewed as a potential return candidate for next season. “Would be iconic if Jack Westover scored a TD. UW kid, grew up a Seahawks fan, now catching one on them in the Super Bowl with his whole family watching,” wrote Pete Collings of the Fox Fellas Podcast on X.

Advertisement

The Patriots’ list of free agents after Super Bowl LX

The Patriots’ 14 free agents open the door for the team to explore new options on the market. Most of the players whose contracts expire in 2026 are unlikely to return, as they have not made significant contributions and have primarily served as depth or bench options behind the starters.

Drake Maye #10 and Jack Westover #37 of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Drake Maye #10 and Jack Westover #37 of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Advertisement
PLAYER (14)POSAGEExperienceSalaryTYPE
Austin HooperTE31.210$5,000,000UFA
Jaylinn HawkinsS28.46$1,800,000UFA
K’Lavon ChaissonED26.56$3,000,000UFA
Khyiris TongaDL29.65$2,100,000UFA
Vederian LoweLT26.84$964,468UFA
Thayer Munford Jr.RT26.34$1,100,000UFA
Jaquelin RoyDL25.23$915,000RFA
Tommy DeVitoQB27.53$1,030,000RFA
Yasir DurantT27.73$1,030,000RFA
Alex AustinCB24.73$1,030,000RFA
Jack GibbensLB27.23$1,300,000RFA
Jack WestoverTE26.61$0ERFA
Isaiah ItonDL24.41$840,000ERFA
Deneric PrinceRB25.81$960,000ERFA
Data from Spotrac.com
Seahawks free agents in 2026: Rashid Shaheed, Kenneth Walker, and other players out of contract after Super Bowl LX

see also

Seahawks free agents in 2026: Rashid Shaheed, Kenneth Walker, and other players out of contract after Super Bowl LX

Not a single Patriots wide receiver will be a free agent in 2026, suggesting that the position group is well protected with solid contracts. Among the offensive players set to become free agents are running back Deneric Prince and quarterback Tommy DeVito. The latter could return, given New England’s quarterback depth chart situation.

Advertisement

Once Super Bowl LX ends, whether the Patriots win or lose, those players will need to begin exploring their options, especially unrestricted free agents such as Jaylinn Hawkins, who recorded 71 combined tackles this NFL season and could be appealing to another team willing to offer more than the $1.8 million he earned with New England.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Charlie Puth’s profile: Who is the singer behind the Super Bowl LX national anthem?
NFL

Charlie Puth’s profile: Who is the singer behind the Super Bowl LX national anthem?

Green Day’s Super Bowl LX pregame show: What song opened their set?
NFL

Green Day’s Super Bowl LX pregame show: What song opened their set?

Who sang America the Beautiful at the Super Bowl XL pregame show? Brandi Carlile’s profile
NFL

Who sang America the Beautiful at the Super Bowl XL pregame show? Brandi Carlile’s profile

Green Day’s Super Bowl LX pregame show performance: Best memes and reactions
NFL

Green Day’s Super Bowl LX pregame show performance: Best memes and reactions

Better Collective Logo