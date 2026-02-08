Patriots 2026 free agents: Which players are out of contract in New England after Super Bowl LX?

The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl, something many fans wanted to see, but they also must face the reality that they will have 14 free agents in 2026 once Super Bowl LX concludes. Among them is veteran tight end Austin Hooper, who posted 263 receiving yards during the season.

Hooper will be one of those 14 free agents whose contract expires once the Patriots face the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. He has been playing on a one-year, $5 million deal with New England, two million more than he earned the previous season.

Another Patriots free agent will be tight end Jack Westover. With just one year of NFL experience, he is viewed as a potential return candidate for next season. “Would be iconic if Jack Westover scored a TD. UW kid, grew up a Seahawks fan, now catching one on them in the Super Bowl with his whole family watching,” wrote Pete Collings of the Fox Fellas Podcast on X.

The Patriots’ list of free agents after Super Bowl LX

The Patriots’ 14 free agents open the door for the team to explore new options on the market. Most of the players whose contracts expire in 2026 are unlikely to return, as they have not made significant contributions and have primarily served as depth or bench options behind the starters.

PLAYER (14) POS AGE Experience Salary TYPE Austin Hooper TE 31.2 10 $5,000,000 UFA Jaylinn Hawkins S 28.4 6 $1,800,000 UFA K’Lavon Chaisson ED 26.5 6 $3,000,000 UFA Khyiris Tonga DL 29.6 5 $2,100,000 UFA Vederian Lowe LT 26.8 4 $964,468 UFA Thayer Munford Jr. RT 26.3 4 $1,100,000 UFA Jaquelin Roy DL 25.2 3 $915,000 RFA Tommy DeVito QB 27.5 3 $1,030,000 RFA Yasir Durant T 27.7 3 $1,030,000 RFA Alex Austin CB 24.7 3 $1,030,000 RFA Jack Gibbens LB 27.2 3 $1,300,000 RFA Jack Westover TE 26.6 1 $0 ERFA Isaiah Iton DL 24.4 1 $840,000 ERFA Deneric Prince RB 25.8 1 $960,000 ERFA Data from Spotrac.com

Not a single Patriots wide receiver will be a free agent in 2026, suggesting that the position group is well protected with solid contracts. Among the offensive players set to become free agents are running back Deneric Prince and quarterback Tommy DeVito. The latter could return, given New England’s quarterback depth chart situation.

Once Super Bowl LX ends, whether the Patriots win or lose, those players will need to begin exploring their options, especially unrestricted free agents such as Jaylinn Hawkins, who recorded 71 combined tackles this NFL season and could be appealing to another team willing to offer more than the $1.8 million he earned with New England.