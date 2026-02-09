Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial history: How many ads has the brand run?

For decades, Budweiser has treated the Super Bowl not simply as ad space, but as a national storytelling stage. From cinematic Clydesdale scenes to playful pop-culture turns, the brand’s campaigns have shaped how viewers remember the night beyond football.

Each February, anticipation builds around whether it will appear, the tone it will choose and how it will balance nostalgia with the present. Its commercials often carry emotional weight, turning seconds of airtime into something closer to shared tradition.

Behind that expectation sits a long record of appearances, creative shifts and memorable campaigns that mirror the evolution of the Super Bowl itself — and hint at just how extensive Budweiser’s footprint on the broadcast has become.

How many commercials has Budweiser aired at the Super Bowl?

Budweiser stands out as the all-time leading advertiser in Super Bowl history, with over 140 commercials aired since the very first game in 1967 — more than any other company by a wide margin, as ADWEEK reported. The brand has spent over $500 million on ads, consistently ranking as the Big Game’s top advertiser.

Budweiser’s “American Icons”, the new commercial for 2026 Super Bowl LX (Source: @anheuserbusch)

The brand has become nearly synonymous with Super Bowl advertising, investing heavily in creative campaigns that range from emotional storytelling to humorous cultural moments. Its total includes ads under the Budweiser name as well as related beer brands controlled by parent company Anheuser-Busch.

Its consistent presence, from iconic spots featuring Clydesdale horses to patriotic and narrative-driven ads, reflects both the company’s marketing strategy and the cultural importance advertisers place on the Big Game’s massive audience.

Budweiser’s 2026 Super Bowl commercial

For the 2026 Super Bowl LX, Budweiser returned with an emotionally-driven commercial titled “American Icons”, celebrating not only its long advertising legacy but also its 150th anniversary with imagery rooted in Americana.

The 60-second spot centers on a young Budweiser Clydesdale foal forming an unlikely friendship with a baby bird that grows into a bald eagle, using their bond as a metaphor for resilience, unity and shared heritage.

Set to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic “Free Bird”, the narrative progresses from early struggles to triumphant flight as both characters mature together. This patriotic and nostalgic tone reflects Budweiser’s broader strategy.

In its final scenes, the commercial cuts to farmers enjoying a Budweiser while watching the majestic horse and eagle, punctuated with the tagline “Made of America. For 150 years, this Bud’s for you“.