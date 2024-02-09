How many players and head coaches have won 3 or more Super Bowls?

Patrick Mahomes will have the great opportunity to win his third Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. Andy Reid could also reach that number of rings as head coach.

To gain entry to this exclusive group, it’s almost a given that the player or coach must be part of one of the great dynasties in history. For example, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys or New England Patriots.

Although Tom Brady and Bill Belichick comfortably lead this NFL lists, there are other names that have managed to forge their legend over the decades by winning at least three Super Bowls.

How many players have won more than 3 Super Bowls in NFL history?

Tom Brady is the player who has won more Super Bowls in history with seven. The legendary quarterback hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy six times with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before Brady, Charles Haley held the record many years thanks to his 5 Super Bowl rings. Two with the San Francisco 49ers and three playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

There are many notable players with 4 Super Bowl wins. Most of them belong to the dynasties already mentioned: the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots. For example, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Joe Greene, Rob Gronkowski, Jack Lambert, Franco Harris or Adam Vinatieri.

How many head coaches have won more than 3 Super Bowls in NFL history?

Bill Belichick is the head coach with most Super Bowl wins (6) followed by other legendary names such as Chuck Noll (4), Joe Gibbs (3) and Bill Walsh (3). Andy Reid could join this exclusive group.