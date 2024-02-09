Who is the youngest NFL quarterback to win the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl has seen legendary players at the quarterback position. Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Patrick Mahomes, John Elway, Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman are just a few names of that exclusive group.

However, there have been also very surprising QBs who hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy. For example, Brad Johnson, Mark Rypien, Trent Dilfer, Nick Foles or Jeff Hostetler.

That’s why one of the biggest questions thousands of NFL fans ask themselves is who is the youngest quarterback to have won the Super Bowl in history. Yes. It’s a star from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?

Ben Roethlisberger is the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl (23 years and 340 days). That happened in Super Bowl 40 when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit.

Patrick Mahomes appears in second place of that list (24 years and 138 days) thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Tom Brady comes next (24 years and 184 days) when he got his first ring in Super Bowl 36 facing Kurt Warner and the St. Louis Rams. Russell Wilson is fourth (25 years and 65 days) thanks to Super Bowl 48 when the Seahawks won over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

Other notable young quarterbacks in the Super Bowl

It’s important to establish that the list only considers starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl. If we take into consideration players being on the big game without participating, Mike Tomczak is the youngest one as part of the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl 20.

Other names on this list that would appear in the Top 10 are: Mike Livingston, Elvis Grbac, David Humm and Mike Rae.