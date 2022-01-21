Aaron Rodgers is a man of records, he is a unique quarterback like no other in the NFL, but Rodgers is ineffective during the toughest games of his career and one of those was the Super Bowl. Check here how many Super Bowl rings Rodgers own.

Aaron Rodgers has a wall full of records that could easily outstrip any other quarterback with the same amount of time playing in the NFL. But one of the harshest criticisms Rodgers gets is about the big game losses he has suffered during his career as a starting quarterback with the Packers.

A season ago, in 2020, Rodgers was honored with six awards in a single season, it was one of his best years on a personal level, but that year he did not win anything important beyond the same boring divisional title since the Packers lost in the NFC Championship game against Tampa Bay. It was another tough season for him.

Close games are Aaron Rodgers' weakest point and that has been proven over several years where he failed to win back the score for the Packers when the team was down 10-15 points. He has never been able to recover in a big game when the team is down in score.

How many Super Bowl rings does Aaron Rodgers have?

Aaron Rodgers has only one Super Bowl ring, he won that ring during Super Bowl XLV, when the Packers beat Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in 2010, and Rodgers hasn't played in a Super Bowl after that time.

When was the last time Rodgers came close to winning another Super Bowl ring?

In 2020 was the last time, the Packers won the divisional round against the Rams 18-32 and then lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 in the NFC Championship game. The Packers and Rodgers also came "close" to a Super Bowl when they lost other conference title games in 2014, 2016 and 2019.