Patrick Mahomes is a dual-threat quarterback who has gradually become a big favorite to win in the playoffs and Super Bowl. He played in two Super Bowls as a starting quarterback and left an unforgettable mark on each one. Find here how many super bowl rings Mahomes own.

Patrick Mahomes entered the NFL replacing a big name like Alex Smith and with the arrival of Mahomes things changed dramatically for the Kansas City Chiefs as they became a team led by a dangerous quarterback. In his third season with the Chiefs in 2019, Mahomes won the first Super Bowl ring of his career, but after that season he hadanother opportunity to win a ring against Tom Brady but it was not successful.

In his first season in 2017 Mahomes did not win a Super Bowl ring but those were his first steps as a quarterback in the NFL and he left a good impression that would benefit him in 2018 when he got the starting quarterback job with the Chiefs.

The first appearance in a playoffs for Mahomes was in 2018, the ambition of the new Chiefs quarterback was obvious back then, he wanted to win in the postseason and get his first ring. The Chiefs played in the playoffs with a direct bye to the divisional round after winning the AFC West, they won against the Colts 31-13, but in the conference championship they could do nothing to avoid the defeat against Tom Brady and the Patriots 37- 31 in OT.

How many Super Bowl rings does Patrick Mahomes have?

Patrick Mahomes has only one Super Bowl ring after he and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The 49ers held the lead in the second half for a long period of time, but Mahomes threw two touchdowns in the 4th quarter that sealed the fate of the game.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes played in?

After Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs the team was ready to pursue another Super Bowl title for the second time in 2021. That was Mahomes' second Super Bowl appearance after the 2019 win. But in 2021 the Chiefs lost to the Buccaneers and Tom Brady 9-31.

What has been Mahomes' best season with the Chiefs?

Apart from two Super Bowl appearances in 2019 and 2020, Mahomes had his best season in 2018with 5,097 passing yards, 8.8 yards per attempt, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. During that season Mahomes was named the AP NFL MVP.

