How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

In a clash of contrasting narratives, the Carolina Panthers, struggling to find their footing in the competitive 2023 NFL landscape, will face off against the Dallas Cowboys, a team riding a wave of momentum and harboring playoff aspirations. This matchup, slated at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, promises to be an intriguing spectacle, showcasing the resilience of one team and the aspirations of another.

The Panthers, led by rookie quarterback Bryce Young, enter the game with a 1-8 record, a far cry from their preseason expectations. Despite flashes of brilliance from Young and a few key playmakers, the Panthers have struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball. The last two weeks were losses against the Indianapolis Colts 13-27 and against the Chicago Bears 13-16.

The Cowboys, under the veteran guidance of quarterback Dak Prescott, have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the NFC East. With a 6-3 record, they trail the Philadelphia Eagles by just two games in the division standings. They lost to the Eagles during Week 9 by 23-28 but last week, Week 10, the Cowboys won against the Giants by 49-17.

When will Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys be played?

Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, November 19 at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina. While the Panthers may seem like an underdog on paper, their home-field advantage and the unpredictability of the NFL should not be underestimated. A victory for Carolina would serve as a much-needed boost, providing a glimmer of hope for a season that has been anything but smooth sailing.

Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Sunday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.