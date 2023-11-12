How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

As the New York Giants step onto the AT&T Stadium turf for the 2023 NFL season, they face a formidable opponent in the Dallas Cowboys, a team known for its offensive firepower and defensive prowess. The Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, boast a balanced attack that can air it out or pound the ground. Their defense, anchored by linebacker Micah Parsons, is a force to be reckoned with.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants online free in the US on Fubo]

The New York Giants lost another game last week, this time against the Las Vegas Raiders 6-30 in what was the second consecutive loss for them after the Week 7 victory against the Washington Commanders by 14-7.

The Dallas Cowboys also lost last week, they fell to the big favorites Philadelphia Eagles by 23-28, that was their third loss of the season. The good news is that the Cowboys are still on track to make the playoffs.

When will Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants be played?

Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, November 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The outcome of this game could have significant implications for both teams. The Cowboys, seeking to maintain their position atop the NFC East, will look to extend their winning streak against the Giants. The Giants, eager to prove their worth under Daboll, will seek to upset the Cowboys and reclaim their place as a contender.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giantswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN