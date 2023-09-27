How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Green Bay Packers will encounter the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in week 4 of the 2023 NFL Season. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

[Watch Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions online free in the US on Fubo]

The Packers have had an irregular performance thus far, but they have demonstrated promising things for their fans. Despite being 17-0 down in the fourth quarter last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, they reached a 2-1 record with a 18-17 victory.

The Lions have confirmed their rise as a playoff roster with a good start of the season that has them tied with their next rivals leading the division. They managed to come back from a loss to the Seahawks by defeating the Falcons.

When will Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions be played?

The Green Bay Packers will play the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2023 NFL Season this Thursday, September 28. The game will be played at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions in the US

The game between Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2023 NFL Season will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in local markets of the US. Fox and Amazon Prime Video are the other options.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.