The New York Jets are not living the best moment right now. Amidst Zach Wilson’s struggles, Aaron Rodgers criticized his teammates, and HC Robert Saleh has now responded to the quarterback’s comments.

Before the start of the 2023 NFL season, the Jets were viewed as an intriguing team. With Aaron Rodgers’ arrival, the AFC East squad was expected to contend for the division title, but his injury altered their plans.

After Rodgers’ season-ending injury, the Jets were forced to turn to Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback. Regrettably, he has encountered difficulties in guiding the team’s offense, prompting Aaron to criticize his own teammates.

Robert Saleh gives shocking answer to Aaron Rodgers’ comments on the Jets’ offense

Zach Wilson is confronting a significant challenge this year. Despite Robert Saleh’s declaration that he will remain the team’s starting quarterback, fans are urging the club to bench him due to his poor performances thus far.

With the Jets losing two games in a row, Aaron Rodgers decided to weigh in on the performances of his teammates. The Super Bowl XLV champion asked the offense to ‘grow up’ and help the defense, and the club’s head coach agrees with him.

“I’ve said it with Aaron, he’s as much of a coach as he is a player and he’s been around youth and he’s been around adversity and he’s seen it all,” Saleh said. “And so for him to recognize that and talk through it, I think he’s not wrong. When you have frustration, it’s easy to kind of look for answers when sometimes the most important answer is inward. That’s the only way you can defeat adversity is to look inward and find ways to be your personal best.”

Recently, the Jets signed Trevor Siemian to their practice squad to bolster their quarterback depth. However, if Zach Wilson’s losing streak persists, the team might consider turning to the veteran player as a replacement for the former BYU player.

How old is Zach Wilson?

Zach Wilson is 24-years-old and has played three years in the NFL.