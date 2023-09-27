The San Francisco 49ers are having a remarkable 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, they might suffer a huge setback, as a crucial player of Brock Purdy’s offense might be unavailable for several games.

After three games, the 49ers are regarded as true contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl. They have built a very strong team in recent years, with a surprising quarterback such as Brock Purdy leading the offense.

Earlier this year, San Francisco decided to trade Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys and keep Purdy as starter. The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant is determined to prove that he has what it takes to keep the job and lead his team to success this season.

Report: 49ers might lose a crucial player of Brock Purdy’s offense

The 49ers are well on their way to securing a playoff berth this year as the NFC West champions. They boast an exceptionally talented roster, featuring an offense that could potentially be the best in the entire league.

Even though not everyone trusted Brock Purdy, he’s proving to be a reliable quarterback. Of course, the team has surrounded him with a lot of talented players, but one of them might not be available for him this week.

Deebo Samuel is dealing with an injury to his ribs and a knee issue, causing him to miss Wednesday’s practice. Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the wideouts problems, and the team doesn’t know if he will be ready for their Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Once again, injuries are giving the 49ers a really hard time. Receivers Jauan Jennings (shin) and Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) were liimited during practices, hurting Brock Purdy’s offense even more.

Why is Brock Purdy known as ‘Mr. Irrelevant’?

The title of “Mr. Irrelevant” is bestowed upon the player selected with the final pick of the NFL Draft, and in 2022, Brock Purdy received this honor as the 262nd overall pick.