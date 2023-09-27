Taylor Swift‘s presence at the Kansas City Chiefs game where she was enthusiastically cheering for Travis Kelce, created quite a buzz in the league. This moment caught the attention of everyone, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Reflecting on her impact, Jones shared his thoughts during an interview.

Jones told 105.3FM The Fan in Dallas: “It is hard to move that needle dramatically on a great feeling, a great attraction in the NFL. We get a lot of eyeballs. She blew it off the charts. It is amazing. It makes you smile. But it just shows the depth of her following, especially with her core constituency.”

Owning the most valuable franchise means Jones has been great at making a brand known. He also mentioned this in his radio appearance: “We all, I think, felt the same way when she’s sitting up there with Kelce’s mom and she’s going nuts when he’s playing and those hearts are popping out everywhere. How do you not get that? That’s called images right there”.

Chiefs-Bears Becomes Most Watched Game of the Weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs’ dominant victory over the Chicago Bears may not have been an edge-of-your-seat thriller for neutral fans, with the final score ending at 41-10. What’s more, the Chiefs had already established a commanding 34-0 lead by halftime.

However, the one-sided nature of the game didn’t deter the audience, and there was a compelling reason to stay tuned as the Kelce was yet to score a touchdown. His ability to be a threat in the end zone finally appeared, providing an iconic moment with Swift’s celebration.

Having Swift in the stadium was a significant factor that kept many people glued to a lopsided contest. In fact, the game’s broadcast drew an impressive 24.3 million viewers. As reported by Fox, it was the most watched telecast of the weekend across all networks.

When Do the Chiefs Play Again?

The Chiefs are going to play against the Jets on Sunday at 8:20 PM (ET) in New York.