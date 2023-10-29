How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs are one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is having another MVP-caliber season, throwing for 2,017 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 6 interception. He also has 214 rushing yards.

[Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos online free in the US on Fubo]

The Kansas City Chiefs won last week again at home, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17, before that victory they won against the Denver Broncos. So far the Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying an almost perfect season with one loss and six wins.

The Denver Broncos want revenge after losing a game against the Chiefs, but they have more important things to worry about as the second half of the season is about to begin and the Broncos are suffering with a 2-5 record. Last week they won against the Packers 19-17.

When will Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos be played?

Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 29 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Broncos will need to play their best game of the season to defeat the Chiefs. They will need to pressure Mahomes and force him into mistakes. They will also need to limit the Chiefs’ running game. On offense, the Broncos will need to execute their game plan and take advantage of the Chiefs’ mistakes.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncoswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.