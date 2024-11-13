Shortly after extending their winning streak in the NFL to 15 games, the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for another big game. On Sunday, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes‘ team will take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on the road.

While Buffalo might be the toughest opponent remaining on their schedule, the Chiefs head into this game in high spirits. Not only because Kansas City hasn’t lost since December 2023, but also because Reid expects Mahomes to regain a key weapon for Week 11.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Chiefs head coach revealed that his quarterback could count on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is returning from a hamstring injury sustained in Week 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s a good chance he’s back,” Reid said of Smith-Schuster’s availability to play the Bills in Buffalo this week, via Sports Illustrated. “We’ll see as we go through practice but if it’s up to him, he’s back.”

Advertisement

JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball after making a catch during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Smith-Schuster could give Mahomes, Reid’s Chiefs a boost

While the Chiefs remained undefeated in the last three games, Smith-Schuster’s return would be great news for Mahomes, who could use another weapon to play the Bills as their WR room has been hit by injuries.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Sean McDermott confirms Josh Allen, Bills will miss key weapon vs Andy Reid's Chiefs

Two weeks before being sidelined, the veteran wideout led the team with seven catches for 130 yards in Kansas City’s Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints. That performance drew praise from everyone on the team, including Mahomes.

“I’m glad JuJu showed that he’s still got it, and I’m glad he’s on our football team,” Mahomes told ESPN in his postgame interview. “He knows how to go out there and get open.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chiefs made an upgrade at wide receiver by trading for veteran star DeAndre Hopkins before the 2024 NFL trade deadline. With Smith-Schuster back, the group starts to look stronger again. Especially with a trip to Buffalo on the horizon.

see also NFL News: Bills HC Sean McDermott warns Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs before Week 11

Reid, Mahomes waiting for more injured WRs in Kansas City

Apart from Hopkins, and now Smith-Schuster if he’s cleared, the healthy wideouts in Kansas City are Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, and Mecole Hardman. Reid also made practice squad elevations in the last few weeks, but none of those players made a significant impact on Mahomes’ offense.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Chiefs GM Brett Veach on bringing back a Super Bowl champion

With Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashee Rice still on the sidelines, getting Smith-Schuster back is a positive sign in Kansas City, where Mahomes and Reid expect to be at full strength for the playoffs.

Advertisement

While having everyone healthy to face Allen‘s Bills would be nice, the Chiefs are not losing sight of their ultimate goal, which is to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three years in a row.