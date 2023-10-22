Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs began the season with a loss against the Detroit Lions, but after that bitter start they have not stopped winning games with the most recent victory last week at home. The Chargers had a winning streak on their hands before going into Bye Week but last week they lost to the Cowboys and that was the end of that streak.

The Kansas City Chiefs won last week against the Denver Broncos 19-8 in what was not only another victory for their winning streak but it was also a tight game for them where the offensive line was not as strong as expected. Before that game they had won 27-20 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Los Angeles Chargers had broken the losing streak with a pair of victories in Week 2 and 3 against the Minnesota Vikings 28-24 and against the Las Vegas Raiders 24-17 respectively. They went to rest during Bye Week 5 but the Dallas Cowboys finished with that winning streak when they defeated the Chargers 17-20.

When will Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers be played?

Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 22 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chargers are underdogs and know that it will be difficult to win at the home of the current Super Bowl champions, but anything could happen knowing that the Chiefs’ defensive line is not the best of the season after six weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM



How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers in the US

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers in your country

