How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles Chargers play against Dallas Cowboys in what will be a 2023 NFL Week 6 game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

The Los Angeles Chargers have commenced the 2023 season with moderate success, falling short of spectacular achievements but avoiding a dismal performance. Their current record of 2 wins and 2 losses attests to this. Displaying resilience, they managed to secure consecutive victories after a challenging 0-2 start, with both losses coming by narrow margins.

Their next objective is to attain a positive win-loss record for the first time in 2023, which hinges on defeating the Cowboys. The Dallas team currently holds a 3-2 record, although they are coming off a resounding 42-10 defeat against the 49ers and are eager to bounce back from that setback.

When will Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys be played?

The 2023 NFL regular season game between Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys will be played this Monday, October 16 at 8:15 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys in the US

This 2023 NFL regular season game between Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Dallas Cowboys in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023 regular season game between Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys can be seen around the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.