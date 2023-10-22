Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Rams are looking for a way to build a winning streak, they still don’t know what that is, but at least they are getting away from having a losing record to get back on the winning path. The Steelers are playing well with their new quarterback, Pickett, they won the second of three home games in Week 5.

The Los Angeles Rams won last week against the Arizona Cardinals 26-9 in what was the third victory of the season for them, so far the Rams have a 3-3 record. But before that victory they had lost 14-23 against the Philadelphia Eagles at home, and the worst thing is that the home record after six weeks is 1-2 for the Rams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have everything they need this season to make the playoffs, at least after six weeks things seem to be going well with Kenny Pickett and a winning record of 3-2-0. They were bye in Bye Week 6 but before that week they had won against the Ravens at home by 17-10.

When will Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers be played?

Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, October 22 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Both teams have won games recently, but the Rams at home don’t have a good record. Although the Steelers are 1-1 playing on the road, they have a better offensive line than the Rams and are likely to win this game.

Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM



How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, October 22, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Pittsburgh Steelers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.