How to watch New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts are set to clash in a battle of contrasting fortunes in Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany, as part of the 2023 NFL’s International Series. The Patriots, once a dynasty of the NFL, are struggling to find their footing this season, while the Colts, despite a slow start, have shown signs of life under backup quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The New England Patriots are mired in a losing streak, it is the third time this season that they have been in that situation. Last week they lost against the Washington Commanders by 17-20 and during Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins 17-31.

Indianapolis Colts have a recent victory against Carolina Panthers 27-13 that was a relief for them since with that victory they put an end to a 3-week losing streak that they had been dragging since Week 6 when they lost against Jacksonville Jaguars 20-37.

When will New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts be played?

New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, November 12 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. The Patriots’ offense has been inconsistent, plagued by turnovers and a lack of explosive plays. Their running game, however, has shown flashes of potential, with Rhamondre Stevenson emerging as a reliable ball carrier. The Colts’ offense, meanwhile, has been surprisingly effective under Minshew, who has injected a spark with his mobility and willingness to push the ball downfield.

New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Sunday, November 12, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NFLN.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Coltswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.