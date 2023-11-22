How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers are set to clash on Thanksgiving for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. This game holds significant importance in the NFC West race, with both teams vying to secure the division title this year.

The Seahawks arrive to this match after a tough loss against the Los Angeles Rams. They currently hold a 6-4 record, but a win against the 49ers would be crucial for their hopes to win the division title this year.

As for the 49ers, they have not had the season they were expecting to. Even though they are on top of the NFC West with a 7-3 record, they need to defeat Seattle in order to avoid any surprises at the end of the regular campaign.

When will Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers be played?

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers play for the 2023 NFL regular season on Thursday, November 23 at Lumen Field in Seattle. San Francisco’s offense is one of the best in the entire league, so the Seahawks have a huge challenge ahead to try to defeat their division rivals.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL regular season between the Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers at the Lumen Field in Seattle on Thursday, November 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL regular season between the Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast around the world, excluding China and the United States, by DAZN.