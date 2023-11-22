The Pittsburgh Steelers have a record of 6-4 and control their destiny to reach the NFL playoffs. However, for the first time since 1941, they decided to make a mid-season coaching change. Matt Canada is out as offensive coordinator.

Now, Mike Sullivan, who was the quarterbacks coach, will be in charge of calling the plays starting from the next game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. As a result of the big change, all eyes will be on Kenny Pickett.

Many experts believe Mike Tomlin made this decision to find out if, after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett is the franchise quarterback of the future without a system that hinders his development such as the one established by Canada.

However, the Steelers’ head coach rejected the idea that he is thinking about the future and warned the University of Pittsburgh graduate that victories need to come right now.

“I’m focused on this week in terms of the development of Kenny. We’re not urinating on the fire, man. We’re getting ready to play a football game and win this week. That is the only agenda here. It’s not big picture and 2024 and all of that. This organization is not wired like that.”

Is Kenny Pickett the franchise quarterback for the Steelers?

After Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Steelers immediately started the search of his replacement. Nevertheless, it’s almost impossible to find quickly a Hall of Famer caliber quarterback who led the franchise to three Super Bowls and two Vince Lombardi trophies.

The first option for head coach Mike Tomlin came through free agency and he didn’t wait too much. On March of 2022, Mitch Trubisky signed a two-year contract and was seen by many as the ideal transition quarterback after his experience with the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills.

However, that same year, the Steelers were also thinking long term and in the NFL Draft there was no doubt. Kenny Pickett was their choice. He was loved by thousands of fans in the city considering he was a star at the University of Pittsburgh.

The big problem is that, in his second season, Pickett’s numbers are worrying with only six touchdowns after 10 games. The Steelers’ offense is ranked 28th in points per game, 28th in total yards per game, 30th in yards per play and 27th in red zone touchdown percentage.

Who’s the one to blame on offense with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

That is the answer that will be revealed in the last seven weeks of the regular season. Now, Matt Canada is no longer an excuse to justify all the offensive mistakes. Therefore, the pressure is on Kenny Pickett and also on players like Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

If Pickett doesn’t deliver the expected results, the 2024 Draft is very deep at the quarterback position, or perhaps the Pittsburgh Steelers might look through free agency for the man to lead them to their seventh Super Bowl. As Tomlin already said, this is win-now mode and nothing is guaranteed beyond this year.