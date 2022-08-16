The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to start the regular season as big favorites, but their starting quarterback needs to clean up an off-field deal before the season starts.

How will Patrick Mahomes deal with his brother Jackson during the upcoming NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are big favorites to win something big this year, at least a Conference title, but the Super Bowl would be much better. The last time the Chiefs won an SB ring was in 2019, they have only two titles.

The 2021-2022 NFL season was a good one for the Chiefs with their seventh straight playoff appearance since 2015. But beyond the football numbers one of the things that caught fans' attention was Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes.

Jackson usually makes "funny" videos that he uploads to Tiktok and other social media, and in multiple videos Jackson could be seen at Arrowhead Stadium doing some kind of comedy or yelling at rival team fans.

How could Patrick Mahomes stop his brother Jackson Mahomes in 2022?

There are multiple ways, one is exile, Patrick could send Jackson to an island without internet during the 2022-2023 NFL season and thus prevent his brother from distracting him with his insufferable behavior.

But seriously, the most likely thing Patrick would do is talk to his brother before the start of the regular season to prevent incidents from happening again like in 2021 when Jackson danced on Sean Taylor's number (WFT played who died that year).

Another incident caused by the Billy Carter of the NFL in 2021, Jackson Mahomes, was when he dumped a water bottle on a Baltimore Ravens fan. In addition, in some videos Jackson appears with Patrick's wife Brittany Matthews.