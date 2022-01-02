Indianapolis Colts play against Las Vegas Raiders today for a game in the Week 17 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders meet in a Week 17 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium today, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). Endless battle for the postseason, two teams desperate for a victory at all costs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Colts have nine wins and six losses in the fifth spot of the AFC Playoff Standings, that spot gives the Colts the #1 Wild Card for the standings, but a loss could ruin the postseason dream for the team.

The Las Vegas Raiders won both last December games against the Cleveland Browns and the Denver Broncos to cut a bad streak of two consecutive losses. The team needs to win both last games of the regular season and wait for a miracle to reach the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders: Storylines

The Indianapolis Colts did a good job in the last seven weeks as they won six of seven games, the only loss coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-38 at home during Week 12 of the 2021-22 NFL season. After that loss they won three consecutive weeks against Houston, New England and the most recent victory against Arizona. The Colts offensive line is scoring an average of 28 points per game as the 5th best offense in the league.

Carson Wentz is the Colts starting quarterback with 289/460 passes completed, 62.8%, 3230 yards, 7.0 yards per attempt, 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a series of poor results after they returned from Bye Week 8, before the bye week the team had won five of seven games. But after the short rest, the Raiders lost three consecutive games, won one against the Cowboys to lose two more, in total they lost five out of six. The team must win the last two games of the regular season to add to the two recent victories against the Browns 16-14 and the Broncos 17-13.

This season the Raiders are using Derek Carr as QB1, he has thrown for 384/559 passes completed, 68.7%, 4363 yards, 7.8 yards per attempt, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass.

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions And Odds

Indianapolis Colts are favorites at home with -7 points to cover and -305 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a strong offense and the visitors' defense is weak. Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs with +7 ATS and +275 moneyline. The totals is offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Colts -7.



FanDuel Indianapolis Colts -7 / -305 Totals 44.5 Las Vegas Raiders +7 / +275

